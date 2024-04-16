15 of the best beach eats at the Jersey Shore

🌊 The Jersey Shore has some great beach eats

🌊 Seafood and land lubbers may find some hidden treasures

🌊 Here are 15 of the best Jersey Shore restaurants

Beach season is almost here in New Jersey. After a day of relaxing on the beautiful white sands and swimming in the sparkling blue waters of the Jersey Shore, where do you take yourself and your sun-kissed skin for a delightful meal?

We asked our listeners for their favorite Jersey Shore restaurants. The response was overwhelming with hundreds of suggestions.

When you think about “shore” restaurants, seafood automatically comes to mind. While there are some amazing eateries at the Shore to score some fresh seafood, there are also other wonderful restaurants that offer other cuisines.

Here are 15 of the best places to eat at the Jersey Shore this summer.

Crabbys (Google Street View) Crabbys (Google Street View) loading...

1413 NJ-50, Mays Landing

This famous seafood shack serves up Maryland-style crabs in a retro setting with indoor picnic tables. A casual place to grab some great seafood after a day at the beach. Feast on snow crabs, Dungeness crabs, Florida Stone crab claws, and so much more.

Parker House (Google Street View) Parker House (Google Street View) loading...

290 1st Ave &, Beacon Blvd, Sea Girt

This Victorian beach home features a porch bar, and a relaxed tavern with a variety of fresh seafood dishes and popular beach fare, along with multiple bars to match the perfect cocktail with your meal. This is a great happy hour spot after the beach, with wrap-around decks and a raw bar.

The Beach House (Google Street View) The Beach House (Google Street View) loading...

South, 13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven

This low-key seafood spot is the perfect place after a beach day. Serving shellfish, steak, and pasta, and other specials, The Beach House is a BYOB, but the restaurant also has a selection of wines from Sharrott Winery that can be purchased with your meal.

Mud City Crab House (Facebook) Mud City Crab House (Facebook) loading...

1185 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Hopping seafood spot known for its crab cakes

Mud City is one of the little marshy islands, often prone to flooding, to the north of Bay Avenue in Manahawkin. Mud City Crab House opened in 1999 in the tradition of this unique area where life is about good times. While they are known for their blue claw crabs, Mud City Crab House is also known for its crab cakes.

Dock's Oyster House (Google Street View) Dock's Oyster House (Google Street View) loading...

2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

In Atlantic City, Dock’s Oyster House blends the classic oyster bar feel with the upscale dining and maritime touches that fans have enjoyed over the years. Classic dishes on the menu include Crab Au Gratin, Seafood Fry, Pecan Crusted Salmon, and Crispy Wasabi Tuna, as well as a huge selection of oysters and lobsters in all sizes.

Maruca's Tomato Pies (Facebook) Maruca's Tomato Pies (Facebook) loading...

601 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights

You can’t visit the Jersey Shore without stopping at Maruca’s for a slice. With their trademark cheese and sauce swirls, Maruca’s famous Tomato Pies has been a Jersey Shore classic since 1950. Some call it a “true boardwalk legend.”

Crab's Claw Inn (Google Street View) Crab's Claw Inn (Google Street View) loading...

601 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette

Open all year round, the Crab’s Claw Inn has been a favorite among locals and visitors for decades. The varied menu consists of seafood, burgers, and landlubber specials. There is also an extensive bar menu with tons of beer and wine options. Plus, it’s home to many in-house activities like live music, poker, bingo, craft beer events, and more.

Little Italy (Google Street View) Little Italy (Google Street View) loading...

5401 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood

Come break bread at Little Itay where the motto is simple: family, friends, and great food. Established in 1996 in Wildwood Crest, Little Italy has become a local favorite, as well as a must-go destination for vacationers. Enjoy traditional Italian recipes and their famous homemade bread for dipping and sharing.

The Shrimp Box (Google Street View) The Shrimp Box (Google Street View) loading...

75 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

No trip to the Jersey Shore is complete without having lunch or dinner at The Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach. The menu is filled with plenty of seafood and landlubber options, a raw bar, cocktails, and more, served at the waterfront eatery, nautical décor, and an outdoor patio, where customers can take in the views and watch the boats go by.

Beach Creek Beach Creek loading...

500 W Hand Ave, Wildwood

Open starting Memorial Day weekend, enjoy dining at this casual surf n’ turf restaurant bar with an intimate dining room, marina-side deck, and live bands. The menu consists of seafood, flatbreads, sandwiches, steaks, salads, a raw bar, oyster shooters, cocktails, and more.

Jimmy's (Google Street View) Jimmy's (Google Street View) loading...

1405 Asbury Ave, Asbury Park

Do you want old-school Italian cuisine? The legendary landmark, Jimmy’s in Asbury Park is the place to go. At Jimmy’s, every meal is made to order. Founded in 1982, the late Jimmy Marrucca and his wife Diane wanted to have a great place to eat without having to go into New York City. Pasta, seafood, chicken, veal, pizza and beef. You name it, Jimmy’s has it. Pair your meal with a glass of wine and you’re set for an evening in Asbury.

Sea Grass (Facebook) Sea Grass (Facebook) loading...

68 Main Ave, Ocean Grove

This BYOB restaurant serving sustainable seafood and landlubber mains in a comfy spot with nautical décor is perfect either before or after the beach. Sea Grass serves fresh, local seafood, steaks and chops from America’s heartland, and local organic produce all year long.

La Dolce Vita (Google Street View) La Dolce Vita (Google Street View) loading...

400 Ocean Ave N, Belmar

La Dolce Vita is a family-owned oceanfront restaurant, operated by two generations, offering large servings of Italian fare and seafood. Dolce Vita translates to mean “the sweet life.” Pasta, chops, chicken, veal, steaks, and fish are all on the menu, along with soups, salads, pizza, homemade desserts, a martini and cocktail menu, and after-dinner drinks, too.

Red's Lobster Pot (Google Street View) Red's Lobster Pot (Google Street View) loading...

57 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

Locals and vacationers rave about Red’s Lobster Pot. “If you want seafood prepared with thoughtfulness and unparalleled skill, there is no better place on the Jersey Shore,” said one customer. Another wrote on the website, “Great waterfront spot is perfect for lunch or dinner. Don’t miss it.”

Red’s opens every season in mid-May. The dining room is casual, and there is outdoor dining as well. One of the chef’s most famous creations is the angry red snapper. Try the lobster roll, lobster corn fritters, oysters, and crab cakes, too. If you love eating with your hands, Red’s is great. Shell your own shrimp, crack your own lobster, get messy, and have fun.

Used to Be's (Google Street View) Used to Be's (Google Street View) loading...

287 NJ-35, Mantoloking

Used to Be’s island eatery is just steps away from Brick Beach 3 so if you’re looking for a nice dinner, a happy hour, or just need to feed some hungry kids after a day in the sun, you’re in luck. From appetizers to tacos, pizza to handhelds, and land and sea options, plus cocktails and live music make for the perfect day at and after the beach.

These are just the tips of the iceberg. The Jersey Shore offers a plethora of restaurants to enjoy this summer. Have fun exploring new places or getting reacquainted with some favorites.

