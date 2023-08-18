Top NJ 101.5 listener picks for restaurants in Cape May, NJ

We'll be spending some time in Cape May this weekend, so of course I opened up the conversation to our listeners.

Dinner plans are set at the Harbor View and we're staying with our new friends at the Grand Hotel and yes, I'll have a full report for Monday, since we'll certainly be looking for a cocktail or two we'll be walking.

The goal is to leave the car for the weekend.

We'll have to Uber to Harbor View but Saturday it's all walking. I thought the best thing I could do is open up the conversation on the air.

Thanks to our listeners, we now have a list of great places to hit, looks like I'll need to make more than one trip to Cape May this Summer!

See the top four below, if you have a place to add, please hit us up on the free NJ101.5 App and we'll add to our list!

John on the Turnpike - Ugly Mug

Harry in Normandy Beach - Harry's Ocean Bar Grille

Ralph in Monmouth - McGlade's on the beach

Bob in Trenton - Fins Bar and Grill

Ken On 195 - Bella Vida - healthy, lighter options, it's where the locals go!

Jerson in Middletown - Mad Batter

Donna in Cape May - The Castaway Cafe VILLAS

Brick Ale House in North Cape May

Cape May MAC Historic District Trolly

Cape may point - Climb 199 stairs to the top of a lighthouse!

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom