Top Indian buffets for your next lunch in NJ
As you know, food conversations dominate a good portion of the morning show. It makes sense though as we can disagree on all sorts of political and social issues but one of the great unifiers is food.
And I love to eat.
Some people eat to love, and some of us do the opposite. One food that we haven't talked about a lot is Indian food. I love it, spicy curry, biryani, all of it, and the spicier the better.
If you're looking for a lunch spot today to break up your crazy schedule, try one of these awesome places in the Garden State:
Sawan in Englishtown
Royal Indian in Parlin
Bollywood Tadka in East Brunswick
Dear Dehli in Dayton
Kurry Zone in Somerset
