The end for this NJ business? Top Gun Paintball in Jackson closing

JACKSON — A long time business is closing its doors after the land where it's located is being sold.

Top Gun Paintball on Monmouth Road (Route 537) in Jackson near Six Flags Great Adventure announced on its Facebook page it will be closing after 33 years at the end of August and thanked its employees over the years for its success.

"We want to thank all our customers over the past 33 years that have made Top Gun an awesome place to work at. Without you this would have been just another job. We also want to thank everyone that has ever worked at Top Gun because this field would not be what it is with out you working here," the paintball center says on its Facebook page.

The property will become part of the Adventure Crossing indoor sport complex, which will include an indoor sports complex with multiple use fields, outdoor fields, several restaurants, a Hilton Garden Inn, trampoline park and other amusements.

Mayor Mike Reina told New Jersey 101.5 he hopes that Top Gun can find a new home in the township and isn't happy they are being displaced.

"This is definitely something I don't want Jackson to lose. It's definitely a benefit for them to stay if the new owners can find a place for them. They definitely bring a lot to the community. They're just truly good people. Genuinely nice people," Reina said.

The mayor said he knows the owners and said his son has been going to Top Gun for over 20 years and worked there for a time.

"Many of the people in Jackson would go there and play including law enforcement. It's fun, it's exciting, the tournaments are great," Reina said.

Its final event will be the Big Game event called The Alamo.

Top Gun was closed on Monday and did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

