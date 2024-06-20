Top 4 countries NJ 101.5 callers are looking to retire

In a bit of a surprise, when we started talking about retirement, many of our callers were not satisfied just leaving the Garden State, they were leaving the country altogether.

As you know, Jodi and I are diggin' in and we have no plans to leave.

Unfortunately, NJ leads the country in outmigration, not just retirees, but working and middle-class families hitting the road to look for lower taxes, less regulated, and more affordable destinations.

Most are looking within the U.S. like the Carolinas, Tennessee, Florida, and even the Dakotas.

Today we found out that there are a ton of New Jerseyans who are leaving the country altogether.

The top destinations from our callers:

Portugal

Mexico

Italy

Aruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

