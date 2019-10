Top 10 scary Halloween attractions in central Jersey

This coming week and weekend are prime time for Halloween events and attractions. If you live anywhere in Central Jersey, you're not more than a half-hour from some pretty scary and really cool stuff.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP HAUNTED HOUSE - LOPATCONG, NJ

BRIGHTON ASYLUM - PASSAIC, NJ

BRIGHT NITES HAUNTED HOUSE -WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ

MILLER FARMS HAUNTED HAYRIDE AND MAZE - WINSLOW, NJ

FIELD OF TERROR/SUNSHINE ACRES - EAST WINDSOR, NJ

13TH HOUR HAUNTED HOUSE - WARREN, NJ

BANE HAUNTED HOUSE - LIVINGSTON, NJ

HAUNTED VILLAGE, RED MILL MUSEUM VILLAGE - CLINTON, NJ

BOO ON THE BOARDWALK - PT. PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

HAUNTED WOODS OF OLD BRIDGE - OLD BRIDGE TWP., NJ

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​