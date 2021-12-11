Too late: When it’s not worth decorating for the holidays

It's hard to believe we're already past Thanksgiving and cruising toward the big day. Christmas in New Jersey is getting closer by the minute.

And just like everything else in this state that goes fast, time is one of them. We never seem to know how or when to slow down in this state.

It's not our fault, really. We just grew up in a culture where speed is everything. People from New Jersey are fast, there's no denying that.

So if you don't have your decorations up yet, what are you waiting for? Is there a point in time where it's simply not worth the effort? We're all busy, so finding time can be tough.

So let's all take a moment to slow down, and take a peek at some beautiful displays our fellow New Jersians have already put up. After you look through these awesome displays, take the poll and let us know if it's ever too late for holiday decorations.

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights (so far) Between now and Dec. 12, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. If you think your holiday display has these beat, submit your photo here.

Now that you're inspired, let's take the poll and see how you feel.