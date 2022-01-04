Toms River’s Todd Frazier receives award from USA Baseball

USA Baseball has announced the organization's top players, coaches, and support personnel of the year and Toms River native Todd Frazier got a big honor. He was given the International Performance of the Year award.

According to Tomsriver.org, the former Little League World Series hero got the USA Baseball award for his performance in qualifying for the 2020 Olympics, going 4 for 4 against Venezuela.

In announcing the honor, USA Baseball said:

"Frazier energized Team USA on the field and at the plate, starting a 5-3 double-play that stopped a Venezuela threat in the first inning. In each of his four at-bats, he had a hit and was involved in every scoring play for Team USA. In the 4-2 triumph, he came home on Eric Filia's two-run home run, blasted an RBI double in the fifth inning, and smashed a game-winning home run in the seventh inning, driving in the final two US runs of the night."

The U.S. Olympic team wound up winning the silver medal in Tokyo.

The eleven-year MLB veteran is still remembered fondly for his youthful exploits. In the championship game of the 1998 Little League World Series, Frazier went 4-4 with a home run and was the winning pitcher.

He went on to star at Rutgers before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds 34th overall.

His best season was probably in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox when he hit 40 homers and drove in 98 runs.

He, his wife, and children still live in Toms River.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.