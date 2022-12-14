Toms River, NJ McDonald’s restaurant evacuated due to bomb threat

TOMS RIVER — A McDonald’s restaurant on Hooper Avenue was evacuated early Tuesday afternoon when a man in “emotional distress” said his backpack was going to explode.

Police units were dispatched to the fast food restaurant just before 1:30 p.m. for a wellness check of a man in his 50s, in emotional distress, according to the Toms River police.

Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated. The male suspect was detained while K9 officers cleared the backpack and the building before allowing any patrons and staff back inside.

It turned out the suspect did not have any bomb in his bag, police said. He was arrested and charged with creating a false public alarm and charged on an active warrant.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

