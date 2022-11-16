With the cost of Thanksgiving items going up 12% since last year, many people are either forced to, or choosing to forgo their traditional Thanksgiving dinner simply because they can't afford it.

Then there are those who will spend it alone and figure, "what's the point of cooking?"

Then there's the Gialanella family.

While on the radio last Monday night, I received a call from Claudette Gialanella, whose family owns Pizza and Panni in Toms River. She told me how blessed her family has been, and that they give back every year by offering free Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

After emailing her son, Jerry, I found that they have been doing this for a while.

"We've been in Toms River doing business for just about 15 years now, and our lives are very blessed and fortunate. We’d done this before Covid, and then Covid hit and we haven’t been able to do it since. But we would like to provide fully cooked and prepared Thanksgiving day dinners. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, string beans, gravy, and a dessert pie for the less fortunate and lonely; for pick up at Pizza and Panini‘s in Toms River on Thanksgiving day between the hours of 12 noon, and 4 PM."

Here's how to get one:

"The deadline for placing orders is the (November) 22nd, and the orders are placed through my mom‘s phone number, 732-269-8149. They can call for time slots available between 12 PM and 4 PM on Thanksgiving. The only thing we would need from the people is a name and how many people they will be sharing Thanksgiving with."

If you haven't been there before, Pizza and Panni is a great place with incredible food.

Check out these items.

