A 32-year-old Toms River woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide stemming from a drunken crash that killed a 62-year-old Middlesex County man.

Ashley Beams entered her plea in Ocean County Superior Court.

James “Jimmy” Cruz, of Parlin, died after being struck and pinned between two cars the night of Feb. 8, 2022.

James Cruz (via Mack Memorial Home)

Cruz had been getting something from the trunk of his parked vehicle in the area of Bay Avenue and Twin Oaks Avenue, when he was struck by Beams as she swerved into the shoulder, investigators said.

He was pinned between the two vehicles and dragged “a significant distance” eastbound on Bay Avenue.

Shortly after Toms River police arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twins Oaks Drive at Bay Avenue, Toms River (Google Maps)

Beams was also hurt in the crash and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Blood samples taken there revealed that her Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at the time of the crash was substantially higher than the legal limit of .08.

Jimmy Cruz (Joe Irizarry via GoFundMe)

Cruz was mourned as a loving person and talented event DJ by those who contributed over $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for his funeral expenses.

At Beams’ sentencing on Sept. 15, the state would recommend a six year prison term.

