Tis the season, but how charitable is New Jersey?

Tis the season for giving, right? Well, Americans have a lot of work to do.

The latest World Giving Index shows the U-S is falling behind when it comes to charity, dropping to 19th place among the most generous countries after years at the top of the list.

However, U.S. donors in 2020 still gave nearly $485 billion to charity with 67% of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

To figure out just how charitable Americans are, personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the Most Charitable States for 2023.

It compared all 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior with data that ranged from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

So how charitable is New Jersey?

Not very, according to the report. The Garden State ranked the 32nd most charitable state in the nation.

New Jersey ranked 33rd for volunteering and service and 22nd when it came to charitable giving.

However, the state is the fifth highest when it comes to the percentage of the population who donated money.

Even Pennsylvania and New York are more charitable states than Jersey, ranking 7th and 19th respectively on the list.

The most charitable state in the U.S. is Utah, followed by Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Oregon.

Arizona is the least charitable state followed by New Mexico, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Nevada.

To see a full report, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

