Tiger Woods wins 5th Masters, tell all book reveals how

America got a chance to feel good Sunday as we saw Tiger Woods, who we saw as a 2-year-old putting balls on national television with his father Earl, rise up to become an icon who would change the way we look at golf forever only to fall from grace, come back and win his fifth Masters, 14 years after winning his fourth.

It was not an easy journey, as Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict describe in their book, "Tiger Woods." I spoke with Keteyian last year. These men spent 3 years reading some 20 different books, had access to the Sports Illustrated library, read thousands and thousands of clips broken down chronology and had access to 320 different press conferences. All of this enabled them to put together a 120 page time line before they could even begin the interview process of talking to over 250 people from every aspect of Tiger's life. So what did they learn?

"Tiger's first name is Eldrick," says Keteyian, "The E in Eldrick stands for Earl his father and the K stands for Kutilda, so he's literally surrounded by his parents from birth and it was their programming and their belief that he was special."

Keteyian talks about Woods socially awkward beginnings, to becoming a man who would change the game of golf on so many levels.

"He changes the game of golf socially, culturally, racially, financially, he has the impact that Earl predicted he would have but you have to ask at what price?"

As much as we were enjoying watching Tiger perform, Keteyian says, "It was kind of a torturous journey for him, the loss of privacy, the distrust of the media, the anger about how his world had been taken away from him but at the same time, but at the same time he was enjoying the tremendous fruits of extreme fame and fortune."

The book also describes when the fruits went bad. "Think about what happened the last 9 years of his life after the crash in '09. The loss of his marriage, an epic fall from grace, advertisers fleeing right and left, a debilitating period of time when he could barely get out of bed, four back surgeries, and an opioid addiction or problem that tens of thousands in America last year alone have died from. You just can't make this stuff up and now the fairy tale comeback it just all seems to fit and now you root for him at this point."

Where does Keteyian see Tiger going from here?

"We're seeing signs now of Tiger acting more human, more empathetic, more gracious, more appreciative than he's ever been," Keteyian said. What does Keteyian want for Tiger?

'I just hope that he finds some happiness and some peace."

