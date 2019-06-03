Ticks and lyme are back — protect yourself

It's tick season for sure now that the warm weather is back. And the little critters are found everywhere, carried around by deer and rodents and living in your grass.

The Centers for Disease Control estimate approximately 300,000 new cases of Lyme disease every year. And that number may be low as many medical professionals do not know how to diagnose the disease. New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith wants to change that.

He's fighting for new protocols among docs and for the lyme to officially be recognized as a chronic condition. He joined me on the morning show and talked about the conflicts of interest among bureaucrats in DC that have prevented real progress for sufferers. He also offered come simple advice for you this summer. Tick checks and frequent showers after being outside.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: