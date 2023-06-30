Three-sport Collingswood, NJ athlete killed in car crash

⚾ Ryan Rodgers was a three-sport athlete at Collingswood High School

‍♂️ The 18-year-old recently moved to Pennsylvania to attend school

‍‍ Ryan was a three-sport athlete at Collingswood High School

COLLINGSWOOD — A gathering is scheduled for Friday night to remember a three-sport athlete who died in a horrific crash crash in Pennsylvania Monday morning.

Clayton, Pennsylvania police said Ryan Rodgers, 18, a member of the Collingswood High School Class of 2022, crashed into a tree around 7:15 a.m. while driving a Ford sedan.

A passerby and Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled Rodgers out of the car before it caught fire. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

He had recently moved to Souderton, Pennsylvania and attended Williamson College of the Trades where he was quarterback of the football team. As a student at Collingswood High School he was on the football, wrestling, and baseball teams.

His warm and friendly personality earned the nickname "The Mayor," according to his obituary.

"Ryan’s comedic and silly demeanor was a constant source of entertainment, brightening even the dullest of moments. Whether he was on the dance floor, singing his heart out, or making people laugh, Ryan’s presence was always an inspiration to celebrate life," his obituary says.

Ryan Rodgers Ryan Rodgers (Christina Dee Fox via Facebook) loading...

Honoring Ryan's memory

A GoFundMe is accepting donations to create a scholarship fund in his name.

A "gathering of family and friends" takes place at the Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Home in Oaklyn Wednesday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. His funeral is at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Friday vigil takes place at the Collinswood High School football field from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch.