Three NJ towns are perfect for your Thanksgiving road trip
Thanksgiving week is here! Hopefully, by now, you have your turkey ready to go, the sides picked out, and your favorite pies for dessert.
But what are your plans after the big day on Thursday?
Once you’ve finally escaped the inevitable turkey coma, why not hop in the car and explore some of what the Garden State offers?
To determine the most sought-after destinations for the Thanksgiving weekend, a survey of 3,000 families was conducted by Gunther Motor Company. Of the top 125 towns across the U.S., three in New Jersey were represented.
Lambertville
This gem of a town made number 90 on Gunther’s ranking.
Following the Delaware River Scenic Byway, Lambertville is a picturesque riverside town known for its antique shops and scenic views. Families can enjoy a Thanksgiving surrounded by the town’s tranquil charm and artistic vibe.
Those shops could be just what you need if you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping.
Also on the list…
Vineland
Vineland offers a quiet, small-town feel with tranquil forests and a welcoming community. Families can enjoy a cozy Thanksgiving immersed in the simple pleasures of this charming destination.
Vineland came in at number 68 on Gunther Motor Company’s list.
Fort Lee
The top-ranked New Jersey town is Fort Lee, at number 47.
Found on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, Fort Lee provides dramatic views of the Hudson River. Families can enjoy a quiet Thanksgiving with a mix of scenic beauty and small-town charm.
The phrase “quiet Thanksgiving” is unrecognizable to me, but I hope those going out for a road trip do have a peaceful weekend.
Let’s just hope the weather will be ideal for travel. Happy Thanksgiving, New Jersey!
Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & NJ's odds for 2024
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ, PA holiday train rides with Santa
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.