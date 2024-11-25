Three NJ towns are perfect for your Thanksgiving road trip

Thanksgiving week is here! Hopefully, by now, you have your turkey ready to go, the sides picked out, and your favorite pies for dessert.

But what are your plans after the big day on Thursday?

Family Thanksgiving Credit: monkeybusinessimages loading...

Once you’ve finally escaped the inevitable turkey coma, why not hop in the car and explore some of what the Garden State offers?

To determine the most sought-after destinations for the Thanksgiving weekend, a survey of 3,000 families was conducted by Gunther Motor Company. Of the top 125 towns across the U.S., three in New Jersey were represented.

Canva Canva loading...

Lambertville

This gem of a town made number 90 on Gunther’s ranking.

Following the Delaware River Scenic Byway, Lambertville is a picturesque riverside town known for its antique shops and scenic views. Families can enjoy a Thanksgiving surrounded by the town’s tranquil charm and artistic vibe.

Those shops could be just what you need if you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping.

Hunterdon County Credit: New Jersey 101.5's Rick Rickman loading...

Also on the list…

Vineland

Vineland offers a quiet, small-town feel with tranquil forests and a welcoming community. Families can enjoy a cozy Thanksgiving immersed in the simple pleasures of this charming destination.

Vineland came in at number 68 on Gunther Motor Company’s list.

Fort Lee

The top-ranked New Jersey town is Fort Lee, at number 47.

Found on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, Fort Lee provides dramatic views of the Hudson River. Families can enjoy a quiet Thanksgiving with a mix of scenic beauty and small-town charm.

George Washington Bridge The George Washington Bridge is seen from Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The bridge first opened to traffic in 1931, according to The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

The phrase “quiet Thanksgiving” is unrecognizable to me, but I hope those going out for a road trip do have a peaceful weekend.

Canva Canva loading...

Let’s just hope the weather will be ideal for travel. Happy Thanksgiving, New Jersey!

