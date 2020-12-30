Three beautiful restaurants to catch up with a friend in NJ

Have you reached the point of COVID-19 fatigue where you can’t go another day without seeing one of your friends? Don’t fret. There are many restaurants where you can safely catch up with someone you love over some fantastic food, at a distance of course. New Jersey dining has been difficult in 2020. So if you’re going to go out you want to make sure you’re not wasting your precious indoor dining time at a place that’s not worth the hassle. We asked our listeners if they could pick the favorite places that they had dined in 2020 in New Jersey and we culled the list down to the top three.

Andre’s Lakeside Dining

Andre’s sits on a beautiful lake in Sparta, New Jersey and is open for outdoor dining on Wednesday to Sunday afternoons. The menu is curated by the chef, so it is limited, however, guests should anticipate a five star meal. When choosing to dine here pick someone special, as this is a meal you won’t want to forget.

Battello

Located on the Hudson, Batello is a beautiful place to enjoy dinner with a friend. The menu is contemporary Italian-based with a seafood influence, and changes seasonally. If you are a lover of seafood, Battello has some of the freshest and cooks it all with a unique twist. And do not skip out on dessert. Their house made Italian sweets will make you wish you were in Europe.

Haven Riverfront Restaurant

Haven is known for having some of the most satisfying, yet unique cuisines in all of New Jersey. Their menu is packed with different delicious options, so bring someone with a big appetite. In addition to their regular menu, Haven even has a vegetarian one, making it impossible to not find a dish you’ll love. Between the beautiful view of the Hudson River, and the outstanding ambiance, this place should be at the top of your list when deciding where to dine next.

