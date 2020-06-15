What’s the first restaurant you’ll visit in NJ?

Restaurants are reopening across NJ. It’s still a bit strange, outdoors, staff in masks and limited capacity. What I noticed over this past weekend is that many NJ restaurants didn’t wait for the official start date.Struggling and suffering over the course of the past few months, many simply opened their doors.

Driving around Central Jersey on Sunday, I was encouraged to see small business owners inviting customers in once again. We all know that until we are back to real normal, most of these great family businesses will continue to struggle. Limited capacity and masks don’t get us the dining experience that many will want to spend money the way so many did before the shutdown. That said, you can go to NJ1015.com/shopNJ and take advantage of our free plug for your small biz.

The best way to get back to normal is by just doing it. Good luck, we’re with you. If you have a restaurant that is opening, send me a note through our free NJ101.5 app and you may hear your name on the show this week!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

