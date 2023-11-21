This was just named the most racist city in NJ

It’s that elephant in the room which makes no one comfortable. If you think racism is a thing of the past in America, it may be because you haven’t been on the receiving end of its sting.

According to a journal that deals extensively with race issues, PLOS ONE, a study they did recently shows a certain city in New Jersey is the most racist in the state.

Now my guess would have been Clark in Union County. Their mayor was caught on tape using some of the most vile racial slurs and yet there he is remaining in office. Plus I lived there for one year as a child and saw it firsthand.

Nope. It’s not Clark.

Nor is it Trenton, a city that earlier this year landed at number 12 on a national list of most racist cities.

Before I tell you what this new study concludes is the most racist town in New Jersey, you should know two things. One, New Jersey as a whole has nothing to brag about. The study says North Jersey is more racist than the national average and South Jersey is much more racist.

Two, you should also know about the methodology. They came up with a racial animus index by using Google Trends to track searches for the N-word in various places. Then they factored in the difference between the actual frequency of the N-word searches and the expected frequency based on a national average.

A higher index means a higher level of racial hostility towards Black people, they say. They also compared the animus index to numbers on voting patterns, racial segregation, income inequality, education, etc..

So according to the study, the county that is the most racist in New Jersey is Cape May. And a city within that county, the place known for its Victorian homes and its beach beauty, Cape May, is said to be the most racist city in the entire state. The town is 95% white and 2% black.

Personally I find these Google keyword type studies specious at best. I’m not going to ever be convinced that Cape May is more racist than Clark as long as Mayor Sal Bonaccorso remains in office.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

