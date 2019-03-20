This vintage Medieval Times ad makes me want to go back in time

Before there was Game of Thrones , if you wanted to see knights on horseback, you had to go to Medieval Times in Lyndhurst. The sword play! The jousting! The roasted chicken!

I haven’t been to one in years, but I assume the show has remained pretty much constant, although I understand the Lyndhurst location now has a queen instead of a king. Since this is a vintage commercial about a place that celebrates the medieval era, it’s a trip back in time to a trip back in time! The commercial dates to the early-mid 90s:

Since the end of the commercial mentions discount coupons at Pathmark, I’m including a vintage Pathmark commercial at no extra charge:

