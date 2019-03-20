This vintage Medieval Times ad makes me want to go back in time
Before there was Game of Thrones, if you wanted to see knights on horseback, you had to go to Medieval Times in Lyndhurst. The sword play! The jousting! The roasted chicken!
I haven’t been to one in years, but I assume the show has remained pretty much constant, although I understand the Lyndhurst location now has a queen instead of a king. Since this is a vintage commercial about a place that celebrates the medieval era, it’s a trip back in time to a trip back in time! The commercial dates to the early-mid 90s:
Since the end of the commercial mentions discount coupons at Pathmark, I’m including a vintage Pathmark commercial at no extra charge:
