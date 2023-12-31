This Tuesday is a holiday I doubt many in New Jersey will observe (Opinion)

Anyone on the internet has heard that there’s a national day for everything now.

A few examples that I think would be important to New Jerseyans:

Jan 15 is National Bagel Day - I’ll take a plain bagel toasted with butter, please!

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day - Spend this day with your favorite slice at your local pizza joint.

And July 27 is National New Jersey Day - don’t fugheddaboutit.

New Jersey Allen Stoner loading...

Tuesday Jan. 2, however, is a holiday I’m doubtful many in the Garden State will bother to observe, especially if any portion of their commute takes place on a major highway.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Jan. 2 is 55 MPH Speed Limit Day in the U.S., honoring President Nixon’s 55 mph speed limit proclamation.

It’s a day to put extra thought into road safety by not driving over 55 mph on NJ roads.

Hmm…. I don’t see many New Jerseyans doing that any time soon.

Simple country road speed limit sign micahbowerbank loading...

According to National Day Today:

Two categories of people celebrate 55 mph Speed Limit Day: the first and most popular category remember the former nationwide speed limit with fondness and believe it should be reinstated; the second category did not experience the limit but agree that it would do some good today.

I can only speak anecdotally based on what I see driving on routes 195 and 295 every day, but I’m not seeing many Garden State drivers falling into either of those categories.

Driver / driving on the highway Canva loading...

This is not me condoning speeding or driving dangerously, this is me sharing the kind of driving I see on our roads.

Hell, don’t get me started on the Parkway or Turnpike. Drivers making their daily commutes on those roads treat speed limits as a mere suggestion.

Heaven forbid you attempt to do the speed limit in the left lane! That’s a sure way to be tailgated within a matter of seconds.

Angry Driver ajr_images (Canva) loading...

As well-intentioned as the day is, this seems like one that New Jerseyans might sit out.

I wish I could say we could celebrate the day after, but Jan. 3 is Drinking Straw Day, and Gov. Murphy has made it harder to celebrate that one.

We’re just going to have to wait for National Bagel Day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.