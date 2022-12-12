This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ

Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!

But the season snowfall which had school districts in Passaic County delaying and closing schools for Monday got me interested in seeing who gets the most snow in New Jersey.

For die-hard snow-lovers, you might want to head to the town of Newton, far from any major cities in Sussex County.

According to "Only in Your State," the town has a population of over eight thousand people who are well-acquainted with snow – the town gets the highest average snowfall in New Jersey every year, a whopping 37 inches! (The US average is 28 inches of snow per year.)

Newton

That means they have a unique way of celebrating the winter around these parts, and Newton makes a charming winter getaway in New Jersey for anyone who loves it cold and snowy. In fact, a walk through Newton on a snowy day feels like the town was designed it for this time of year.

The reason Newton wins the snowfall contest is it’s location in the northwest corner of New Jersey, which puts it in the path of many winter storms that sweep down from Canada. Additionally, the town's elevation of 1,140 feet above sea level also plays a role in its high snowfall totals.

Despite the heavy snowfall, life in Newton goes on as usual. The town is well-equipped to handle the snow, with a fleet of plows and salt trucks that keep the roads clear. Schools and businesses remain open, and residents are used to the wintry conditions.

In fact, many people in Newton enjoy the snow and the activities it brings. The town has several popular ski resorts nearby which attract skiers and snowboarders from all over the region. Additionally, the winter months bring holiday events and activities, such as the town's annual tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.

Newton

If you ever get a chance to walk through Newton in the snow make sure you explore some of the towns pretty small parks. You will feel like you are on a movie set.

While the snow can be a challenge, it is also a source of pride for the residents of Newton. The town's high snowfall totals may make it a bit harder to get around, but it also adds to the unique character of the community. And, with its beautiful setting and strong sense of community, Newton remains a wonderful place to live, work, and visit, even in the midst of a snowy winter.

