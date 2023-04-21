❤ NJ DOT crews and NJ groups now on garbage patrol

Now that spring has sprung the New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a garbage cleanup blitz.

DOT Crews are out and about across the Garden State picking up trash, debris and cleaning graffiti.

According to Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, her department is dedicating increased resources to collect litter, clean up graffiti markings, prune trees and mow grass on the 2,300 miles of state highways.

Tackle litter hot spots

“Highway Operations Technicians will be working hard to tackle litter hot spots and keep the shoulders, medians, and ramps on our roadways clean and litter free,” she said.

Team Of Volunteers Picking Up Litter In Street Catherine Yeulet, ThinkStock loading...

Although pothole repairs will continue year-round, DOT crews are now shifting to concentrate multiple cleanup maintenance operations on targeted corridors, leaving the location visibly transformed within days.

To maximize results, the department is partnering with the New Jersey Clean Communities Council to run the statewide Adopt-A-Highway volunteer program.

Your group can help pick up garbage

Different community groups and organizations are allocated a stretch of highway that has been determined to have minimal traffic and is safe for volunteers. Groups are then provided training, safety gear and litter removal equipment to clean up their designated section of highway about four times a year.

Additionally, the Sponsor-A-Highway program offers businesses and individuals the chance to help clean up Jersey roadways through sponsorships.

Black garbage bags. a454 loading...

Sponsors can arrange for private, state-approved contractors to perform highway maintenance services in their name. In return they get a sign recognizing the sponsor along with their logo that is placed at the beginning of their designated highway section.

The DOT is encouraging motorists to keep trash in their car until they can dispose of it properly in a recycling bin or garbage can.

If your group or organization is interested in adopting a state highway, you can find out more information here.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

