This smiling dog is up for adoption in Montclair

The Montclair Animal Shelter has a dog available for adoption that is getting quite a bit of attention because they posted a picture of him to their Facebook and it sure looks like he’s smiling! Not just your average “dog smiling,” either. His name is Beans, and, yes, he is available for adoption.

According to the Montclair Animal Shelter, and reported by The Patch, Beans is a 10 month old Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix who weights 24 pounds (which is as big as he’s going to get). He is good with other dogs but not with cats.

You can see if he’s still available by calling the Montclair Animal Shelter at 973-744-8600. All of the information regarding adoptions can be found on their website .

More from New Jersey 101.5