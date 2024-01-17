This restaurant was ranked as one of the best sports bars in NJ

We're in the prime time for watching games at sports bars. The NFL playoffs are underway, and there may not be a better time to be in the sports bar business.

Especially when the local teams aren't in the playoffs. No angry fans to cause a ruckus inside the bar.

So when I saw that nj.com did a list of the 25 best sports bars in the state, I had to take a look at which ones were on there.

The aptly named Blue 42 made the list at number four.

I mean, is there a better name for a sports bar than that? You have to think football is the most common sport to be watched at a bar, and naming the place a football cadence just seems so right.

It's a Green Bay Packers sports bar (somehow, they actually are still in the playoffs. Thanks for choking again, Cowboys!) but I can't help but think this place could just as easily been named "Green 18" as an ode to former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' iconic cadence at the line of scrimmage.

Nj.com notes that Blue 42 boasts a wild 150 different sauces for your wings. Safe to say you'll never run out of options. So if you feel like you need to try a new wing sauce, they've got you covered.

I love the idea of a team-specific sports bar. In an area so far from Wisconsin, it's a very cool concept for Packers fans in this area to be able to watch their team in the playoffs together.

Blue 42 is located at 158 Market Street in Elmwood Park.

