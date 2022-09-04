This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis

If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it.

There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”

It sits on 2 bucolic acres and has its own horse stall and a riding area. Many years ago I worked at Eiser’s in Hillside where they sold equestrian supplies and 90% of our customers would have wanted this home. Boarding a horse doesn’t come cheap and to have it on your property would be a dream.

The house is listed at $249,890 on realtor.com. It was built in 1976 and has a little more than 1,000 square feet and taxes are listed at $3,788 for 2021.

Cordova says she updated pretty much everything from the heating system to the roof, water heater, well and more. This looks like a dream for the right person.

Take a look inside.

This look just whispers peaceful

Look at this back deck

If you own a horse you won’t have to board it anymore

View of the front door

A bedroom that would feel like a cozy cave with that cool slanted wall

For as rustic as the setting is, doesn’t the interior have a touch of big city loft feel?

Love it or hate it there’s no denying this home is unique

Even a second floor

I can almost hear the late summer crickets if I’m hanging out on this deck at night

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

