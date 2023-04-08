This popular NJ convenience chain is opening a new store at a former Coca Cola plant

I'm a pretty big fan of convenience stores.

Especially if I just need a snack, or something quick and easy for lunch.

My go-to is always Wawa; once a week or so I swing in for a BLT shorty and a bag of Lays Baked chips.

It's the perfect lunch.

Jersey is home to several popular convenience chains.

Of course, there's the almighty Wawa, you've got Krauszer's food stores scattered here and there's always 7-11 which can conquer your coffee craving or your need for taquitos.

There is one chain in Jersey though that's getting ready to open a new location in Neptune, and until I moved to the Garden State, it's a convenience store I'd never heard of.

Similar to Wawa, this place is known for its easy in and out, grab-and-go foods from soups and hoagies to breakfast sandwiches and coffees.

It'll also be this convenience chain's first store to be near the Asbury Park area since 2021.

According to APP, the new store is going to be built at the site of the old Coca-Cola plant off Route 35.

It sounds like a pretty massive expansion too, because, in the same place, an Aldi and a Smoothie King will be opening up.

So soon, you'll be able to get your groceries, a sweet treat, and fill up your tank all in one easy spot!

APP reports that QuikChek is planning to open a new store and gas station off Route 35 in Neptune at the former site of the Coca-Cola plant.

No word on an opening date, and it doesn't appear as though construction has begun.

Speaking of convenience stores, these are some of the snacks Jersey just can't live without!

