This popular NJ beach town is getting a new restaurant

A new restaurant is getting ready to open up on one of the busier streets in Seaside Heights.

It's nice to see something new coming to the area, especially after telling you about one of the more popular boardwalk bars on the island closing up shop.

The new spot is located at 1210 Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

At one point in time, this place was a deli and convenience store as well as a hotel called the Palm Villa Suites.

The building sat unused for a while, but now it appears the Samara Grill will be opening in its place.

Mainly, what this place specializes in is Mediterranean food, similar to Sahara off Route 37.

Or, the always-popular Baladina in Toms River.

This place, however, in addition to a Mediterranean grill will also offer other favorites like hot subs, wraps, burgers and breakfast.

It'll be nice to have another breakfast spot on the island since Bobber's closed last year.

Although there is no date set for a grand opening, I'm really hoping this place is ready to go for the summer season.

