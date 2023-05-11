This perfect NJ home got 42 over-asking-price offers in 3 days

You hear how the time to sell was a year ago. You hear how it's a transitioning market and swinging back to being fairer to buyers.

Then you hear this.

A nice home in Somerset got so much attention and interest so fast that it garnered 44 offers in three days and 42 of the 44 came in above asking price. The final sale price hasn't been disclosed because closing hasn’t happened yet, but the ask was $499,000.

Was this some spectacular mansion? No. It was a smart homeowner who pays attention. The home is a simple four bedroom two and a half bath colonial. Nothing that would move heaven and Earth. But their timing was right.

It was all about the inventory. Between January and March of 2023, new listings were lower by 21% compared to the year before. On top of timing, the sellers did the little things that many don't. They painted. They strategically rearranged furniture and hid their kid's toys. They weeded and mulched the yard. They gave the appearance the home needed nothing.

There's a lesson in this somewhere. Take a look inside a simple home but one that presented so well it received 42 offers over the asking price.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Simple, even modest looking home, right? But can you see a single, even tiny thing wrong with it it? Nope, you can't.

Sparkling floors, fresh paint.

Sparkling floors, fresh paint.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Not a thing wrong or messy in this living room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

See how that table is set like an inviting restaurant? This is how you sell a home!

Simple but perfect kitchen.

Simple but perfect kitchen.

Nice family room.

Nice family room.

This bedroom is nice...

This bedroom is nice...

...but this bathroom is amazing!

...but this bathroom is amazing!

Zillow Zillow loading...

Anyone would instantly see their child loving this room.

Warm office space.

Warm office space.

Love this sink and vanity.

Love this sink and vanity.

Zillow loading...

Even a finished basement. These sellers did everything right!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

