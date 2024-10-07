This NJ winery just might be the best in the entire state

I’m no wine aficionado. I’m just a person who knows what he likes.

Both types will feel equally at home at a terrific winery I visited over the weekend. Laurita Winery in New Egypt is more than an hour’s drive from where I live in Hunterdon County, and I can tell you it is so worth the trip.

I went on one of their ongoing food truck festival weekends, so it was packed yet never felt crowded. That’s because there’s so much land to accommodate a crowd for an event like this you don’t ever feel overwhelmed. The parking was extremely well-organized, so you feel the warm and friendly vibe before you even get out of your car.

Have you heard of all the fall activities going on at Laurita Winery? As soon as I walked in, I was greeted by these fellows.

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski loading...

Then, a little way down the path, you come upon that pumpkin cannon they’ve been advertising.

Laurita Winery - Cannon - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Cannon - Jeff Deminski loading...

It is exactly what it sounds like. A loud contraption that fires pumpkins hundreds of feet into the air out in a field.

Laurita Winery - Cannon up close - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Cannon up close - Jeff Deminski loading...

Oh, of course, there were children in line before I could have a turn with it. The overgrown kid in me couldn’t resist, and it was glorious.

Laurita Winery - Cannon - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Cannon - Jeff Deminski loading...

There are smaller apple cannons just past that.

Right now, there are tons of fall things for kids to do there, with a corn maze being one of them. In addition to playground equipment, there are tons of other stuff for your kids to climb in and on and through. They might have a better time than you will. It can be a perfect fall day.

Laurita Winery - Pumpkin Art - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Pumpkin Art - Jeff Deminski loading...

Oh, I almost forgot the pumpkin art.

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski loading...

I would be no better at this than I am at pumpkin carving.

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski - pumpkin painting Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski - pumpkin painting loading...

You know you want this.

Laurita Winery - Pumpkin painting - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Pumpkin painting - Jeff Deminski loading...

This pumpkin looks as welcoming as Laurita Winery.

But, of course, the wine is the star of the show. For my first glass, I got their ‘Tailgate Red.’ Their website describes it this way:

“Notes of raspberry, strawberry, wild cherry tease the senses and beg to be tasted. Soft velvet finish complements the balance between fruit and refreshing flavor.”

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski - Tailgate Red Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski - Tailgate Red loading...

All I knew was that it was smooth and delicious. Next, I tried their ‘Meritage red,’ which is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot and was out of this world amazing.

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski loading...

The visitors were just as friendly as the staff. It was another guy at the bar who talked up the Meritage to me and recommended it.

The food trucks? Outstanding.

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski - Food Trucks Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski - Food Trucks loading...

I ended up going with a burger called ‘The Jersey’ off the Five Sisters gourmet burger truck. Delicious.

It was a perfect afternoon, and I strongly encourage you to visit Laurita Winery. They’re at 85 Archertown Road in New Egypt. Here’s their website for more info.

Enjoy the beauty!

Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski Laurita Winery - Jeff Deminski loading...

A look inside Laurita Winery

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈