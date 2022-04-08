This NJ town is hands down the best for a shopping and dining day

As the weather gets warmer you might be craving a day outside shopping rather than inside at the mall. Instead of heading to the boardwalk, why not head toward the Delaware River?

Lambertville, New Jersey, is one of the cutest areas to spend the day and also has a great deal of places to shop and eat at. It is also just next to New Hope, Pennsylvania, which is also a beautiful place to visit and shop for the day. If you are looking to spend your next off day in Lambertville, here is what you’ll have to do.

You can start the day off in Lambertville dining on the Delaware River at Lambertville Station Inn. This historic restaurant is a great introduction to the Lambertville area, and the brunch options are favored by locals. From flatbreads to fresh seafood and more you are bound to find something on the menu.

Google Maps

After brunch, head over to Union or Bridge Street where you can shop in some of New Jersey’s most unique boutiques. There are also several furniture stores where you can find a plethora of bohemian home decorations sure to impress your next house guests.

Antique shops are also extremely popular in Lambertville, and if you look hard enough there are some really great finds. If you need a pick-me-up while shopping, head over to Lambertville Trading company for a delicious cup of coffee.

One of the best parts about Lambertville is that as the day winds down you are bound to stumble across some form of live music. The Boat House and its neighboring taverns have live music most nights and are the perfect place to end your day.

