This NJ town has the highest average credit score in the US

A new study out says that when it comes to credit, people in one New Jersey city are #1 in the entire country. While a credit score isn’t the be all and end all of money management, it’s a pretty good indicator of someone’s financial health.

Wallethub looked at the median credit score of people in 2,558 cities to see where the most credit worthy citizens live.

Well, surprise surprise, the top overall median credit score belongs to people in a New Jersey town: New Brunswick with a shiny 816 median score (850 is the highest score you can have).

Credit scores have been under attack the past couple of years with people using more plastic to stretch their finances due to the pandemic and higher inflation. In fact, Wallethub reports that 2022 was the first time the average credit score didn’t go up in over a decade.

WalletHub compared the median credit scores of residents in each of 2,568 cities as of Oct. 2022 according to TransUnion. The cities were separated by size: large (more than 300,000 people), midsize (100k-300k), and small (<1000k).

New Brunswick was number one in the small category as well as overall. There was only one other town in the US with a median credit score over 800: The Villages, FL at 806.

Westfield (770) and Princeton (766) also fared well.

Other New Jersey municipalities didn’t fare as well, such as Paterson (653) and Newark (632).

