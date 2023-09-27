This NJ singer just had coaches on ‘The Voice’ fighting over her

“God, they make them different in Jersey.”

That high praise was paid by NBC’s “The Voice” coach Niall Horan upon hearing New Jersey singer Mara Justine. The 21 year old is from Galloway in Atlantic County and she was so damn good in her Monday night performance she had all four chairs turn around and turn fast.

She was doing her rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and impressing John Legend, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan is one thing. Mara Justine had them fighting each other to the point of begging to be her coach.

Check out how it went down.

The pressure they put on her was so intense it made quite the cliffhanger with her giving her decision on Tuesday night’s show.

Her decision?

It was the coach in the first chair to turn around in the blind audition the night before. John Legend.

Did it help that on Monday as part of the begging display John Legend invited her to an impromptu duet of his classic “All Of Me”? Maybe. And both Stefani and McEntire were not at all pleased with the over the top pressure and tactics both Legend and Horan used. Words like “shameless” and “embarrassing” were used.

Legend didn’t care.

I had to get Mara on my team,” he explained. “She’s soulful, she’s got amazing tone, amazing power in her voice.

So maybe that duet did work. Because at one point Justine confessed, “My first pick was initially Reba. But after singing that song with John, I was like, ‘This is it.’ My mind is blown.”

This isn’t Mara Justine’s first time in a nationally televised competition. Nor is it her second.

In 2014 at only 11 years old she made it to the finals on “America’s Got Talent.” In 2018 she made it to the final rounds on “American Idol.”

Whoever wins “The Voice” wins $100,000 and a Universal Music Group record deal. New Jersey is rooting for you Mara. We believe in you. Because they make them different here.

