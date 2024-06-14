This NJ group is here to help grieving families

The loss of a loved one is something that no one person deals with in the exact same way even those that lose a parent at a young age.

Thankfully some outstanding organizations and people dedicate their time, treasure, and talent to help those in need.

One of the great groups in New Jersey helping grieving kids and families is "Common Ground Grief Center." Our friend Dennis invited us in and introduced me to Lynne who runs the operation.

Spadea at Martell's Tiki Bar Spadea at Martell's Tiki Bar loading...

Martell's Tiki Bar owner Scott was more than happy to host the group again this year for their annual clam bake. It takes money to run an organization that provides support for so many in Monmouth and Ocean County who are grieving over the loss of a loved one.

As I mentioned in my speech to the hundreds who attended last night's event, this is one charity that you can be confident the money is spent directly on helping people. I'm proud to help them and spread the word.

Special thanks to Eddie Testa for his introduction and of course, Chef Mike from Chef Mike's ABG who donated thousands of dollars in scallops to help feed the hungry crowd.

Spadea at Martell's Tiki Bar Spadea at Martell's Tiki Bar loading...

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈