This NJ city was named one of the top tech hubs in the Northeast

While high tech is (rightly) associated with the West Coast of the US, the Northeast has quietly become a hotbed of high tech. When ranking the top 20 metros in the Northeast as high-tech hubs, the Trenton/Princeton metro came in at an impressive #2.

A site called Commercial Café ranked the metros according to nine metrics including data on the ratio of tech businesses within the local economy; tech employment; number of patents granted, as well as data assessing cost of living and educational opportunities.

Boston (home to MIT) came in first, but Trenton was second.

Here are some of the metro’s standout metrics:

⚫ Trenton landed in first place for its tech establishment density – with 59 of every 1,000 firms registered within the metropolitan area falling under the tech category.

⚫ Professionals employed by tech businesses in Trenton can also expect to be well remunerated for their knowledge and skills, as the New Jersey metro area has the highest earnings for jobs in this industry on the list (more than $123,000 per year).

⚫ Trenton tech earnings have witnessed the 4th-highest percentage increase among the ranking’s metros – a 22.8% growth from 2017 to 2021.

⚫ The metro came 3rd for tech employment density, outranking Albany, NY. Professionals on the lookout for tech jobs can expect to find a good match for their skillset given Trenton’s share of 51 out of every 1,000 jobs being in the tech industry.

So, while the industrial peak of “Trenton Makes” may have passed, the area is apparently doing a good job of reinventing itself.

