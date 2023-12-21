This NJ café is doing delicious hot chocolate flights

I’m no wine expert, but I’ve been to enough vineyards to have a few wine flights under my belt.

It’s a great way to sample a few different wines then decide what you might want to bring home a bottle of.

With the explosion of brew pubs beer flights then became a thing. After that, businesses went flights crazy. Carlos’ Bagel Shop in Hawthorne does bagel flights. Coffee flights trended at coffee shops.

Papa Luigi’s in Woodstown started doing pasta flights back in the spring.

Now, The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona is offering hot chocolate flights. This café had already been having coffee flights when a customer suggested they do one of hot chocolates.

Photo via Lilechka75 Photo via Lilechka75 loading...

“We thought it was the perfect idea,” general manager Lauren Arp said. “So we took some of our signature flavors that we’ve used in the past and present and created the signature hot chocolate flight you see today.”

They’ve only been doing these a few weeks but have already decided this won’t be just a seasonal thing. They’re going to offer them all year round.

For $15 you get four samples of their red ribbon, peppermint coco, classic hot coco, and the s’mores.

If you’re intrigued, and why on earth would you not be, you’ll find them at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona.

They’re open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom