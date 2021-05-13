This Newark vertical farm is trying to fight food insecurity

Throughout the past several years, food deserts have become increasingly problematic. Not only do they make it harder for families to obtain produce, but in the times of COVID-19, they make raising a family and eating nutritious meals nearly impossible.

Recently AeroFarms, a Newark based vertical farm, has partnered with Hortifruit in an effort to improve the lives of those in food deserts.

If you are unfamiliar with vertical farming, it is the process of growing crops indoors in vertically stacked layers within highly controlled environments. And you better learn about it because it’s the future of agriculture. AeroFarms has over 70,000 square feet of space, and is currently the world's largest indoor vertical farm. Within the farm, a range of fruit, vegetables and greens is grown using a patented aeroponic system which results in faster harvest cycles, food safety and less environmental impact.

Hortifrut, the company AeroFarms has just partnered with, is best known for their blueberry production. Alongside each other, the two companies plan on developing both blueberry and caneberry production in these controlled indoor environments and vertical farms.

In an article by JerseysBest.com, David Rosenberg, AeroFarms CEO and co-founder David Rosenberg explained, “Our partnership with Hortifrut will allow us to identify and optimize blueberry and caneberry plants for indoor growing, accelerating learning and scaling of production of these types of crops.” AeroFarms has spent a good deal of time searching for the perfect way to grow sweet and nutritious fruit, and this partnership will pave the way for delicious fruit and more.

Both companies are hoping to improve in their use of technology and as a result, provide Americans with a greater sense of food security.

