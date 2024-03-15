A friend of mine said that the sports bar is dying. I inquired what made him come to that conclusion and he said the routine of staying home during the pandemic and the availability of sports on your TVs at home was making the sports bar a dying entity.

Nope. According to a new study by BetUS they list statistics that show over 154 million people watch their favorite sports each month. In addition, there are over 17,300 sports bars here in the country.

More people are flocking back to the sports bar because the cost to get a “season pass” on their home TV is getting out of control. If you want to watch a certain New York Yankee game for example you may have to subscribe to either Amazon Prime, Peacock, Hulu or YES TV.

These services get you for ongoing service and make it difficult for you to cancel. It truly is a pain and struggle to watch a game. That is all shelved when you walk into a sports bar.

Chances are your favorite sports bar has what you are looking for, plus maybe another game of interest on a nearby TV. If you go to a sports bar on a consistent basis chances are you have a favorite bartender, they have a favorite dish or two on their menu, life is good. You walk out of there and you are not paying the extra tab, service, or subscription to watch your favorite team.

BetUS used Google services to analyze sports bars throughout the country and rank them based on hamburger price, beer price, and availability of local teams on TV’s,

Congratulations to Jersey City’s own Ringside Lounge, which was ranked 9th in the country overall. The price of their burger is averaging just under $9 as of Feb.24, 2024, and you can grab a draft beer for $3.

Of course, being so close to the Mecca of sports in the country with so many New York and New Jersey teams, you would be hard-pressed not to find your favorite local team on one of the TVs available at the Ringside Lounge.

In addition, boxing and soccer are also noticeably big for a sports bar nestled in the Portuguese area of New Jersey.

