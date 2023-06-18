This New Jersey restaurant is a must for summer

As we gear up and make our plans for our summer trips to the shore and experience the great eateries that are located up and down the coast make sure that you make The Ark Pub and Eatery part of your summer dining plans.

The Ark is one of my favorite New Jersey restaurants and if you get the chance to enjoy a meal there it may become yours too.

The Ark Pub and Eatery makes you feel that you’ve been transported to a pub in Ireland or Scotland. The interior is pleasantly aged with character and comfort.

I enjoy a good bar, as a matter of fact, I prefer sitting at the bar than at a table. True to form, The Ark has an outstanding bar. It is very comfortable and the bartenders make you feel that you’ve been coming there for years.

The casual attitude at The Ark is to sit down, relax, enjoy each other, have a great meal, a cold beer or glass of wine and take it all in. They purposely don’t have any WIFI, and they do that because it makes it easier to enjoy yourself without any distractions.

The staff at the Ark has been there for years and they continue to work there because of owners Tony and Gina. Meet these two at The Ark and you’ll feel like you’ve been friends for years, truly down-to-earth people.

They have a great menu. I enjoy many items on their menu including their port wine burger — a must — their chili, steamers, fish sandwich and so many other great dishes.

The Ark supports local purveyors and it’s evident in all of their fish dishes including the customer’s ability to bring in your own catch of the day and they’ll cook it up.

They have all kinds of pretty cool events throughout the week.

Grab your friends and family; enjoy the comfortable surroundings and outstanding food at The Ark. It’s one of my favorite places; it’ll be one of yours too. Oh and leave your electronics in the car, talk to each other.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

