This New Jersey Italian bakery plans to open a gelato shop, soon

Have you ever had gelato before?

It's like ice cream, but somehow even better; it's a little richer, a little creamier and delicious.

Get our free mobile app

I always feel a little fancier eating gelato too, just because it's an Italian specialty.

Of course, there are a ton of places around the Jersey Shore you can go for good ice cream.

You've got Kohrs Bros, Rich's, Mrs. Walker's, Yellow Brick Road, and Iceberg.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

And that just barely scratches the surface!

Ice cream you can find all over, however when it comes to gelato, that's a little harder to find.

Personally, I'm not familiar with anywhere in Ocean County that specializes specifically in the creamy Italian dessert.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash loading...

Of course, Rita's serves its famous gelati, but the water ice soft serve combo does not count as gelato in my book, sorry.

However, if you make a quick drive up to Freehold, you'll be able to get real gelato in the very near future.

A while back I told you about a new bakery that opened up in Freehold.

It was the bakery's very first location in New Jersey, after getting its start in Staten Island.

Now that the bakery has been open about six months, they are looking to add on to the business and are getting ready to open a gelateria.

Meaning a place to get gelato.

They'll also focus on serving up sorbet, which is like water ice but sweeter and more flavorful.

According to Patch, Bruno's Italian Bake Shop in Freehold is almost ready to start serving gelato and sorbet.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located at 356 West Main Street in Freehold, there's still not an exact open date for the gelateria but it looks like the bakery wants it to be up and running by summer.

Where To Get The Best Ice Cream At The Jersey Shore Ice cream is VERY important.