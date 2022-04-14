This might be New Jersey’s fastest growing hobby

We first heard of a hatchet-throwing venue a few years ago from the proprietors of Stumpy's Hatchet House in Eatontown. People were skeptical and thinking, "this can't possibly last or take off."

Well, guess what? These places have popped up all over the state and all over the country.

Hatchet throwing started as a hobby among lumberjacks and became 'a thing' in Canada first. Then it seemed to spread into the states through California, arguably the state with the largest number of hatchet throwing places.

Texas has quite a few and New Jersey isn't far behind. Even Steel Pier has one of these.

We don't even know what you call these venues. Are they stores, tracks, salons? One company has decided to open a chain of them here in the Garden State, called Bury The Hatchet, with eight locations and possibly more on the way.

I tried my hand and/or arm at it this week during a press event for Foodie Hall next door. It's not as easy as it looks, but it can be addictive.

Dennis tries his hand (or arm) at hatchet throwing

The Cherry Hill Bury The Hatchet location is right next door to Foodie Hall, with is like 10 restaurants on one location. More on that later, but going to this location might be worth it just for the place next door!

