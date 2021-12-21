This is when NJ starts drinking during the holidays — can you blame us? (Opinion)

An interesting study was done by detox.net, they looked into drinking patterns by each state over the holidays to find out not only what time people thought it was acceptable to start drinking, but how many people didn’t even wait for lunch.

We in the Garden State surprisingly were able to control ourselves compared to some other states.

According to the American Addiction Center’s study, only 14% of us start to imbibe before lunch (the time for lunch is not clarified but we can assume they mean noon).

In fact, most of us- despite everything going on in New Jersey- are able to hold out until 3:36.

This is impressive considering the following:

Property taxes

How else can we expect to deal with our insane taxes if not a cold beverage?

AndreyPopov

Our governor

Have a drink, Phil, "it's the right thing to do."

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The pothole-riddled roads

R.I.P. car tires.

Ninja Artist

Our former governor

Cheers to you, Chris Christie. Enjoy this one on a closed beach or bridge.

Andrew Burton/ getty images

The weird bug infestation‘s we had in 2021

You have to stay in and drink because it was impossible to go outside this year.

AP Photo

PA drivers in the left lane

Move over or stay in your state!

chat9780

Our former former governor

Cheers to you, Jon Corzine. Be sure to not drink too quickly.

Getty Images

Rude gas attendants

Lose the 'tude, dude.

LorenzoPatoia

Entering the third year of a global pandemic

Wake me up when this nightmare is over.

Drazen Zigic

Our former former former governor

Cheers to you, Jim McGreevey.

Getty Images for HBO

Trips to the MVC

I'm so sorry to make you think about the Motor Vehicle Commission during the holidays, this time of year is supposed to be cheery.

MVC branch in Flemington (Craig Allen, Townsquare Media NJ)

Toll hikes

Make sure you're drinking the cheap stuff if you need to travel, it gets costly.

AP

Jersey Karens

This is an actual photo of someone asking to speak to the manager.

fizkes

The smell of exit 13A

You'll need to drink to forget about such a stink.

ajr_images

Finally: politicians in general.

Pick any politician, they'll find a way to make you want a drink.

Aquir

With all that going on, I'm shocked we can hold out until after 3:30, yet somehow we manage.

Shocking no one, the state that couldn’t wait to start drinking was Alaska, they barely make it past lunch and want to start at 12:31. I guess there's really nothing else to do? Plus your drink is sure to stay cold.

Our neighbor, Delaware, and fellow go-getter, Utah, were able to hold out jjuuussstt a little longer. Their acceptable time to start is 12:31.

Cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

