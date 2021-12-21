This is when NJ starts drinking during the holidays — can you blame us? (Opinion)
An interesting study was done by detox.net, they looked into drinking patterns by each state over the holidays to find out not only what time people thought it was acceptable to start drinking, but how many people didn’t even wait for lunch.
We in the Garden State surprisingly were able to control ourselves compared to some other states.
According to the American Addiction Center’s study, only 14% of us start to imbibe before lunch (the time for lunch is not clarified but we can assume they mean noon).
In fact, most of us- despite everything going on in New Jersey- are able to hold out until 3:36.
This is impressive considering the following:
Property taxes
How else can we expect to deal with our insane taxes if not a cold beverage?
Our governor
Have a drink, Phil, "it's the right thing to do."
The pothole-riddled roads
R.I.P. car tires.
Our former governor
Cheers to you, Chris Christie. Enjoy this one on a closed beach or bridge.
The weird bug infestation‘s we had in 2021
You have to stay in and drink because it was impossible to go outside this year.
PA drivers in the left lane
Move over or stay in your state!
Our former former governor
Cheers to you, Jon Corzine. Be sure to not drink too quickly.
Rude gas attendants
Lose the 'tude, dude.
Entering the third year of a global pandemic
Wake me up when this nightmare is over.
Our former former former governor
Cheers to you, Jim McGreevey.
Trips to the MVC
I'm so sorry to make you think about the Motor Vehicle Commission during the holidays, this time of year is supposed to be cheery.
Toll hikes
Make sure you're drinking the cheap stuff if you need to travel, it gets costly.
Jersey Karens
This is an actual photo of someone asking to speak to the manager.
The smell of exit 13A
You'll need to drink to forget about such a stink.
Finally: politicians in general.
Pick any politician, they'll find a way to make you want a drink.
With all that going on, I'm shocked we can hold out until after 3:30, yet somehow we manage.
Shocking no one, the state that couldn’t wait to start drinking was Alaska, they barely make it past lunch and want to start at 12:31. I guess there's really nothing else to do? Plus your drink is sure to stay cold.
Our neighbor, Delaware, and fellow go-getter, Utah, were able to hold out jjuuussstt a little longer. Their acceptable time to start is 12:31.
Cheers!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.