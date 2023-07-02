This is what the richest family in New Jersey is actually worth

It is mind-boggling to try to wrap your head around the exact amount of money the richest family in New Jersey actually has. We will try our best to explain it to you.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

Let's give you a clue about who this family is. The last time you had a cold or a sore throat, you reached out to them to soothe you, and in doing so, you put a few more dollars in their pockets and you were glad to do it.

If you're thinking of Johnson & Johnson for some medicine, that would be a good guess, but that's not it. This item soothed your throat and your belly. It was a can of Campbell's soup.

Campbell Soup 4th Quarter Profits Decline Amid Rising Costs Getty Images loading...

According to World Population Review, the richest family in the state of New Jersey is the Dorrance family. Of course, this is the family responsible for the invention of condensed soup, and stake owners in Campbell's Soup.

And their net worth is an absolute mind-numbing $15,000,000,000. Yes, that's 15 billion dollars. To put it another way, if they made a million-dollar bill, the Dorrance family would have 15,000 of them.

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash loading...

Let's try this a different way. If you were born today and you had to spend a thousand dollars a day every day and you would live until the money ran out, you would die at the ripe old age of 41,095 years old.

What if you started spending a million dollars a day on the day you were born instead of a thousand under the same scenario? You'd still live until you were 41. You can't even wrap your head around it.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash loading...

Granted, this net worth is for the family, not one individual, but no one is going to think it's any less impressive even with that detail.

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities

The Top 8 Richest Billionaires Living In New Jersey