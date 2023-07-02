$1.99 on a gas pump in New Jersey? Where to find it

If it seems like the price goes up every time you drive past a gas station in New Jersey, that's not too far from the truth.

Just a few months ago, we were all nearly celebrating "cheap" gas that was around the $2.99 mark in the Garden State.

Fast forward to June and here we are stuck back in the $3.30s and $3.40s.

But what if you could go back in time and find gas for $1.99 at a pump in New Jersey?

In my recent travels, I found the one and only gas pump offering such a bargain.

Remember this? One year ago, gas was around $5/gallon across New Jersey

And if you are saying to yourself, "What's the catch," well, sadly, you will need a time machine.

At the corner of the Black Horse Pike and Franklin Blvd. in Pleasantville sits an old gas station. It's been closed for years, however, I always took notice of the old-school pumps in front of the building. You certainly don't see those anymore.

Since those pumps are still in decent shape, lately I have been wondering what the price on them was set at.

So I took a look at the price of "lead free regular" (when was the last time anyone called it that?)...

And it was $1.99!

Wouldn't it be fantastic to fill up at $1.99/gallon again?! Those were the days.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the only non-existent cheap gas price in the area.

Over in Northfield, an independent gas station on Tilton Road closed a few years ago and they never took their sign down. Here, it's a mere $2.10/gallon...

And if you want to see what people were paying for gas during the year you were born...

