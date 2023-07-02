NJ State Police: Man stole purse from Walmart shopping cart
New Jersey state troopers are asking for your help with identifying a man who allegedly stole a purse from a shopping cart at Walmart in Bridgeton.
Get our free mobile app
The incident happened around 7:00 on the morning of Friday, May 19th, at the store on Route 77.
Police say the purse, which contained $300 cash, credit cards, medication, checkbooks, and house keys, was left unattended in a cart.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue t-shirt with white lettering and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state troopers in Bridgeton at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey
We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!
17 Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey
If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, check out these great regional attractions.