NJ State Police: Man stole purse from Walmart shopping cart

New Jersey state troopers are asking for your help with identifying a man who allegedly stole a purse from a shopping cart at Walmart in Bridgeton.

The incident happened around 7:00 on the morning of Friday, May 19th, at the store on Route 77.

Police say the purse, which contained $300 cash, credit cards, medication, checkbooks, and house keys, was left unattended in a cart.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue t-shirt with white lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state troopers in Bridgeton at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

