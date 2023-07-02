Honeymoon in NJ? National publication names surprising towns for romance

As much as I love New Jersey. It's not the first place that comes to mind when I think of a honeymoon.

Traditionally, when newlyweds tie the knot they celebrate the occasion on an island or a tropical beach.

The lifestyle site Honeymoon Always conducted an interesting survey.

They asked 3,000 couples to speak about lesser-known romantic spots in the U.S. that they would consider visiting this year.

The feedback was wild with 175 spots identified. Would you believe that several New Jersey towns made the list?

Personally, I was kind of surprised. Well, surprised overall.

The first town is really no surprise as it's considered one of the, if not the most romantic town in all of New Jersey.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

Cape May came in at number 14. This quaint town is not a bad choice for a honeymoon, especially if it's happening in the summer.

The beaches are great, and the shops and restaurants are the best of the best.

Plus, a visit to Cape May is not complete without a stroll checking out the Victorian houses.

Now, let's move on to some of the towns that were a bit surprising in terms of honeymoon destinations.

Photo by Tim Alex on Unsplash

Ranking at 105 is Princeton. When I think of Princeton I think of the University, the history, and the charm, but not necessarily romance.

But then I thought about Nassau Street in the downtown area of Princeton. Nassau Street is lined with boutique shops, cozy cafes, and charming restaurants, perfect for a candlelit dinner.

Photo by Catherine Kerr on Unsplash

I'd consider Lambertville a hidden gem in New Jersey.

When it comes to arts and culture, Lambertville has it all. It may be the antique capital of New Jersey.

It's also very close to New Hope, PA which is another popular cultural landmark.

In fact, it's right across the Delaware River.

A honeymoon in New Jersey? I don't know. At the very least we've identified some great day trips.