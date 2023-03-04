This is the most popular dog breed in New Jersey

Dogs are a gift and we love them! It really is super cool that there are so many different kinds of dogs. If you think about it, there is a breed for everyone.

So what is the most desired dog in New Jersey? Maybe your furry friend is considered the most popular or (should I say pup-ular) breed!

Shannon Holly and her red Golden Doodle, Fozzie Long Branch Shannon Holly and her red Golden Doodle, Fozzie Long Branch loading...

Our Fit Pets just did a survey to find out what the most researched dog breeds are. They used data from the American Kennel Club and Google to create a comprehensive list of the most popular dog breeds.

Is your dog on the most popular dog breed list? Here are the top 5 breeds counting down to number one:

Photo by Charlotte Rush on Unsplash Photo by Charlotte Rush on Unsplash loading...

Shiba Inu came in as the 5th most popular with almost 800K searches per month. I personally never heard of it. In New Jersey, we show lots of searches on this breed. It’s a breed of hunting dog from Japan and it has a fox-like look it is used to flush out game in the woods.

Photo by Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash Photo by Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash loading...

The Australian Shepherd comes in 4th place. This dog breed was actually developed in California despite its name. They are extremely smart and attached to their human. They have lots of energy and there seems to be nothing they can’t do.

Photo by Angelos Michalopoulos on Unsplash Photo by Angelos Michalopoulos on Unsplash loading...

The French Bulldog is the third most popular guy. I love a dog that is bred for the sole purpose of being your friend. They are a “companion dog” and they love being loved. Don’t try to exercise them or work them too much, they are not into that sort of thing.

Photo by Lucie Helešicová on Unsplash Photo by Lucie Helešicová on Unsplash loading...

The classic Boxer comes in at number two. I’ve had many family members own them and they are funny, high energy, and loyal but sadly they are prone to cancer and don’t usually live very long.

Cane Corso Cane Corso loading...

1. The most popular dog is the Cane Corso. It’s an Italian breed of mastiff and the perfect mix of guard dog and lovable mush. They were bred to protect livestock and hunt large game and herd cattle. They are pure muscle and really beautiful.

Here is a list of the top 20:

1. Cane Corso 2. Boxer 3. French Bulldog 4. Australian Shepherd 5. Shiba Inu 6. Golden Retriever 7. French Spaniel 8. Rottweiler 9. Chihuahua 10. Shih Tzu 11. Belgian Malinois 12. Pomeranian 13. Border Collie 14. Great Dane 15. Great Pyrenees 16. Bernese Mountain Dog 17. Bulldog 18. Pug 19. Saint Bernard 20. Tibetan Mastiff

Here is a list of the smartest dog breeds:

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Here are the breeds least likely to listen to you: