This is one of the top-rated public golf courses in NJ

If you were waiting for another edition of which New Jersey public golf courses to play… you’re in luck!

Wednesday I played a round at Hominy Hill in Colts Neck and let me tell you, it was a really tough course. I also got lucky that I played late in the day and got to see a beautiful sunset at the course as well.

Hominy Hill is located at 92 Mercer Road in Colts Neck. You can see a few of the holes on the course as you drive by on the road.

The course was tough, but fair though. The layout was really nice. Kind of a traditional course in a sense. Not a whole lot of “wow” factor if you catch my drift. The rough was very hard to hit out of. If you were out of position on this course it was tough to make a good score.

A lot of up and back holes, but the condition it was in makes this a must-play. And even though the course was fairly traditional in design, there were a good amount of dogleg left and right holes. Lots of strategically placed bunkers too.

The price for 18 holes on a weekday afternoon was $90. So it’s definitely a steep price and one that you only play here and there. But it’s definitely worth it. The greens were in amazing condition, as were the bunkers and fairways.

NJGolf.com rated Hominy Hill the 5th best public golf course in New Jersey.

If you’re looking for a round at a highly-rated public golf course I highly recommend Hominy Hill in Colts Neck.

