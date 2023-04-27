This is one of the best live music bars in NJ

Maybe it's just me, but what makes a great bar is when they have live music. Something about it fits my ear and I know I'm not alone in that category.

One of New Jersey's most coveted attractions is part of this in The Stone Pony. We love live music in NJ! And who wouldn't? It's easy to listen to, relaxing but it can also be head-banging music too if you go to the right place.

Just Jakes in Montclair, New Jersey is the perfect spot for this. They have live music every Friday and Saturday night.

According to their website:

"Just Jake's is a family-run restaurant and bar with a cozy environment and neighborhood feel. From family dinners to late-night cocktails, Just Jake's has proudly served the Montclair area since 1997. We now welcome the next generation to serve alongside us."

Speaking from experience, this place attracts crowds from every age. If you want to listen to live music but hang back and relax, the backside of the bar is where you'd want to stay. If you want to be in the crowd up close to the stage (me in college) and hang out in the large crowd, then the front is for you!

They have happy hour every Monday-Friday from noon-6 p.m. which includes half-priced drinks, rocks pours and martinis, two dollars off drafts and $2 off all popular brand bottles and cans.

They even have a dog-friendly patio so you can hang out with your furry friend while watching sports on their big screen TVs or listening to their live music.

Check out their Instagram for updates and events.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

