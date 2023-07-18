This is New Jersey’s favorite tourist attraction (and least favorite)

We’re in prime vacation time and people are packing up all over New Jersey to take a family trip. But when they go, what is their favorite attraction to go visit, and what is their least favorite?

Think of all the great tourist spots around the country; places like the Grand Canyon, Mt. Rushmore, Times Square, Disney’s parks, Yellowstone National Park, the Statue of Liberty, Yosemite National Park, Niagara Falls, the Smithsonian museums, and many, many more.

A website called HawaiianIslands.com looked at millions of reviews. They built a list of nearly 8,000 of the most visited U.S. attractions listed on Tripadvisor.com. They found the reviewer location data for all reviews.

They then calculated the average ratings given by tourists from each state and major U.S. city to different American attractions, designating those with the highest average rating as the favorites and those with the lowest as the least favorite.

So which of those attractions rated the highest with folks from New Jersey? The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia. Three other states also named that as their highest-rated attraction, tying it with Bryce Canyon for the most states' favorite.

The lowest-rated tourist attraction for New Jersey residents may surprise you: it’s Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Apparently, the folks from New Jersey have been less than impressed with the theme park.

New Yorkers also rated Universal Studios low; it was their least favorite, while in Pennsylvania, it’s the Hollywood Walk of Fame. New York’s favorite is also the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, while for PA residents, it’s the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York

